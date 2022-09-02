Serena Williams vs Ajla Tomljanovic US Open 2022 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

It feels like the stars are aligning for Serena Williams, who is making one last attempt at securing No. 24. With a number of top seeds out and an additionally favourable draw, the potential for a deep run doesn’t seem as wild as first thought. The six-time US Open champion continues her hunt against Ajla Tomljanovic in front of what is likely to be a feisty Friday night crowd.

Tomljanovic has had a fairly strong year so far with a number of quarter finals helping on her way to her ranking solidly inside the top 50, making up for lost Wimbledon points. She was way off her best last time out though, being taken all the way by Evgeniya Rodina despite the Russian having not played a tournament since Wimbledon 2019.

Serena’s win over Anett Kontaveit was very much unexpected given her struggles during this last return to the tour. The 7-6 2-6 6-2 win was one of her best for a long time, even if the No. 2 has not looked great since her return from COVID. “I’m just pleased I showed up because the last few tournaments I didn’t show up,” Williams said after the win. “But I’ve been practicing really well and I’m pleased that I’m finally seeing my practice come into my matches, so that’s nice.”

As bizarre it sounds, Serena had been benefitting from a lack of expectations coming into the tournament but this may now go away. She will be the favourite to beat Tomljanovic and it is likely a favourable matchup with the Aussie unlikely to be able to grind out victory in the way you’d expect is needed to defeat this Serena. The serve is showing signs of improvement for the 40 year-old, who should be able to get this one over the line even if the crowd is needed to help.

Prediction – Serena Williams in straight sets