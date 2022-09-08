Caroline Garcia vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 SF Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Thursday night sees the semi-finals of the US Open, with a strong and unsurprising final four this time round following last year’s shock final. Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur is one match away from a second straight slam final while a red-hot Caroline Garcia is once again showing why she was so highly rated as a youngster.

Jabeur is definitely now someone who we should see in the latter stages of slams on a regular basis. The Tunisian is a strong player on all surfaces and has both the power and finesse to deal with different opponents. There were question marks over her ability to deal in big matches but she has bounced back from the disappointment of losing at Wimbledon in great style. She beat Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets to get this stage, doing so in spite of a disappointing 41% number put up on first serve. “I believe in myself after Wimbledon,” she said after. “I know that I have it in me to win a [major] final. And here I am in the semifinals.”

After a so-so first half of the season, Garcia has ramped things up several notches following Wimbledon. After an impressive 6-3 6-4 win against Coco Gauff, she has moved to 23-3 since leaving the grass. Four top ten wins are in that bunch while her record in New York has been stellar, with no sets dropped and just 27 games across her five wins. “It was a very intense match,” Garcia said. “Every point, every game was really tough. The atmosphere was really American with a lot of energy out there. I’m just very happy with the performance today, to manage the emotion in my game.”

Jabeur leads the head to head 2-0 but these two women are very different players to what they were in 2019 and 2020. Garcia is possibly the best player on tour right now and will take the match to Jabeur, who may need to make this a scrappy affair against an opponent playing lights-out tennis. Wins over similarly aggressive players in Tomljanovic and Kudermetova may give the Tunisian confidence but Garcia is at a level way above these for the time being.

Prediction – Caroline Garcia in straight sets