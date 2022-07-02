Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

On paper, this one looks the match of the first week on the men’s side of the tournament. Nick Kyrgios will actually be favoured against Stefanos Tsitsipas in their third round clash but the fourth seed will be a big step up in opponent for the Australian here. Kyrgios is 3-0 in this matchup including a three set win in Halle earlier in the year.

Kyrgios’ appearances at Wimbledon always divide opinion. Clearly a supremely talented grass court, his attitude and antics on court between some impressive shotmaking do put people off. He picked up a fine for his behaviour in round one before going on to crush Filip Krajinovic to earn his spot on Saturday. He hit 24 aces and didn’t face a single break point in the 6-2 6-3 6-1 against the Serbian.

Wimbledon has not been kind to Tsitsipas since he burst on to the scene with three first round exits from four before this year. He has looked much better on the surface this time round and is full of confidence after winning his first grass title in Mallorca. Jordan Thompson was dealt with in routine style with the Greek dropping serve just once in the 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory.

“Today I was in my zone, great body language, just played well. I just wanted to remind everyone that I am pretty good.” Kyrgios said after his win. He will have the opportunity to prove that further on the show courts on Saturday, closing out the initial schedule on Court 1. If he avoids getting bogged down in any drama or feuding, he will put himself in a good position to pick up the win.

Tsitsipas has improved on grass and has changed his style to adapt more to the surface but losses to Murray and Kyrgios previously perhaps show there is room for improvement against players more comfortable on the surface.

Prediction – Nick Kyrgios in five sets