Simona Halep vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon 2022 QF Preview

After Tuesday saw Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria book their places in the Wimbledon semi-final, it is the turn of Halep and Amanda Anisimova to square off a place in the last four. The winner of this one seems the most likely choice to book a place in the final although Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina are both more than capable of shaking things up.

There was no post-big win dip for Anisimova, who followed up her win over Coco Gauff by being the one to end the dream run of Harmony Tan. The Frenchwoman’s trickery was no match for the American’s power, with 28 winners from Anisimova in the 6-2 6-3 victory. It was a welcome break for her following two lengthy three setters in the previous two rounds.

Halep cemented her status as the favourite from this half of the draw by picking apart Paula Badosa with ease. She broke five times in the 6-1 6-2 win, in what was her first match on Centre Court since 2019. “It means a lot that I’m back in a quarterfinals after I struggled so much with injuries and self-confidence. … I’m really happy with the way I’m playing. I’m really confident. It’s a pleasure to be on court.” she said.

Halep has been much improved recently and her added aggression on grass courts does look to be paying off. She lost to Anisimova in their first meeting but the two since have been very one sided – 6-0 6-1 and 6-2 6-1 respectively. The latter of those was only last month in Bad Homburg, making it hard to make a case for such a quick turnaround for the American. She will need to maintain a high level on return, especially with Halep also breaking service with ace throughout the tournament.

Prediction – Simona Halep in straight sets