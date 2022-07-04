Marie Bouzkova vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 QF Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

With no Iga Swiatek left and an extremely winnable semi final against Jule Niemeier or Tatjana Maria, the opportunity for Ons Jabeur to win a first slam has never been greater. The highest seed left in the tournament is now the bookmaker’s favourite and can further establish her spot there by seeing off the threat of Marie Bouzkova.

Bouzkova won a lot of admirers in her match against Caroline Garcia, in large part due to winning one of the points of the tournament during her 7-5 6-2 win. The Czech is having her breakthrough tournament here, having failed to make it past a slam second round despite showing promise in other tournaments.

Jabeur is doing what is expected of the highest seeds here, delivering at the key moments to move on. She had to save set points in the first set of her 7-6 6-4 win against Elise Mertens, a much tougher opponent than she had faced in her first three matches. She has now won 9 straight matches on the grass and lost a set in just one of those. “She’s a great opponent, really,” Jabeur said. “It’s never easy to play her and I had to dig very deep in the tiebreak. I couldn’t imagine myself playing three sets against her.”

“I’m just very positive about what I want to do. I have my goals very high for this tournament, so I’m going to keep doing that. No matter who’s coming, I’m going to build the fight, I’m going to fight till the end because I really want the title.” Jabeur said. The World No. 2 will not be fazed by the scrappy nature of Bouzkova and should be well suited to the game of an opponent similar to her last, with Mertens possibly edging the Czech in many cases. Anything less than a final really will be a disappoint for Jabeur, who should have the consistency to navigate these next two matches even with high levels of pressure.

Prediction – Ons Jabeur in straight sets