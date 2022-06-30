Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic Wimbledon 2022 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

There will be at least one Serbian in the fourth round of Wimbledon as World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic face off for a spot in the last sixteen. It will be the third meeting between the pair, with Djokovic winning in Belgrade at each of the last two editions.

Kecmanovic has had a very strong 2022 and looks likely to continue improving on his career best of No. 30 after Wimbledon. He has a 27-14 record on the year and has had some good runs on both clay and hard court. He suffered two losses prior to Wimbledon but has bounced back with four set wins over Alejandro Tabilo and John Millman to make it three for three on career best slam results.

There would be no messing about for Djokovic in round two, who dealt with Thanasi Kokkinakis in some style. He didn’t face a single break point until the last game in his 6-1 6-4 6-2 win and was all over the second serve of the Australian throughout. “I must say that I’m quite pleased with the way that I raised the level of tennis in two days,” said Djokovic. “Hopefully I can keep that trajectory, keep getting better as the tournament progresses. I’m obviously just thinking about the next challenge and hopefully things will get better and better.”

It seems unlikely that Kecmanovic will be the one to end Djokovic’s 23 match winning streak at Wimbledon, with the top seed a giant step up from his previous opponents. Beating a 100% Djokovic on slower grass is a near impossible feat and Kecmanovic will be lacking the consistency and power to get close.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets