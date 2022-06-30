Iga Swiatek vs Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove Wimbledon 2022 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

With the best winning streak since the turn of the century now in her sole control, Iga Swiatek will now look to keep adding to that on her way to the Wimbledon title. It will be the lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove who she hopes win No. 37 will come against although somewhat surprisingly, the World No. 1 will be on No.1 court this time round.

In what both players would have seen as a great opportunity, it was Kerkhove who got the better of Brit Sonny Kartal in three sets on Tuesday. The pair split sets before the Dutchwoman ran away with it 6-1 in the decider, fully making the most of her tournament reprieve. Kerkhove has had some interesting results on the surface in years past but did struggle before Wimbledon qualifiers, going 0-3 across her tournaments.

Swiatek handed out yet another bagel in her win over Jana Fett but was made to work hard in the second set of her 6-0 6-3 win. The Croatian was up a break and had opportunities for a second before Swiatek upped her level to peel off the final five games of the match. “It’s amazing for me to have that kind of streak. It just shows how much work we’ve been putting for every match. I didn’t know it’s going to be possible for me to show that much consistency, and actually to win tournaments.” she said after win No. 36.

Swiatek has to remain as the tournament favourite due to her current dominance but there will be players later in the draw who may sense the opportunity with the Pole not fully yet proven on grass. However, Kerkhove is not going to be one of those players who has any chance of competing. It is likely once again be a matter of how many games Swiatek loses in this mood rather than if she can lose.

Prediction – Iga Swiatek in straight sets