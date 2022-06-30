Angelique Kerber vs Elise Mertens Wimbledon 2022 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Photo Ray Giubilo

The bottom half of the women’s draw is beginning to fall apart, leaving many of those still competing hopeful of a deep run here. While 2018 champion Angelique Kerber was not among the top favourites at the beginning, the possibility of a deep run is not off the table. She will play Elise Mertens, who has struggled so far in this tournament.

Mertens can definitely be given credit for battling through her first two matches but will need to up her level from this stage onwards if she wants to outperform her seeding. She needed three hours across two days and had to save two match points against Panna Udvardy before eventually defeating the Hungarian 3-6 7-6 7-5.

Meanwhile, Kerber has looked untroubled through two matches and certainly has the grass game still to go far in this tournament. Last year’s semi finalist has dropped serve just twice across two matches and looked impressive in particular against Magda Linette in round two. To display Kerber’s grass pedigree, she is only outdone in grass court wins by Serena and Venus Williams amongst active players.

Kerber may trail the head to head 0-1 but this looks like a perfect opportunity for the German to level things up against an opponent who is way below her usual standards. Mertens made it eighteen slams in a row where she has made the third round or better but her failure to beat the better players has always been an issue, with this looking likely to be no different this time.

Prediction – Angelique Kerber in straight sets