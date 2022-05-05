Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin Madrid 2022 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Rafael Nadal looks to continue easing his way back onto the tour after 6 weeks off with what he hopes will be a fairly straight forward third round match against David Goffin. He has dominated this matchup on clay as with everyone else, going 4-0 against the Belgian.

Goffin was ranked as high as 13 this time last year but injury saw him fall outside the top 50. He should be back inside at next rankings change after an impressive run from qualifying to the third round. He beat Aslan Karatsev and Botic van de Zandschulp to earn his spot here, continuing a good run of form on the clay.

Nadal will be happy with his opener against Miomir Kecmanovic, beating the Serbian 6-1 7-6. After a dominant first set, he had to fight harder in the second and did not falter after failing to serve out the match late in the second. “I think I managed it very well. I played at a good level, so [I am] very pleased with the victory. I just try to stay humble to know things [are] not going to be perfect here and just moving forward with the right determination, to accept that I need to fight, I need to stay positive.” he said afterwards.

With Carlos Alcaraz the likely opponent for the winner in this one, all except their respective opponents will be hoping there are no slipups between the two. It should be a straight forward one for Nadal at least, who is not going to be troubled too much by an opponent who will see a substantial increase in level from the players he has been defeating recently.

Prediction – Rafael Nadal in straight sets