Petra Kvitova vs Iga Swiatek Miami Open 2022 QF Preview

Iga Swiatek looks to continue her stunning run of form on Wednesday evening, facing Petra Kvitova for a spot in the semi-finals of the Miami Open. The new World No.1 definitely looks to be living up to her end of the bargain so far, having continued her winning streak which now stands at 14 matches.

Traditionally a place where she had struggled with the conditions, Kvitova is in the quarter finals for the third time here. She achieved it thanks to victory over Veronika Kudermetova although being broken five times in the 7-6 6-4 win may not bode well against the returning of her next opponent. Her comeback from 0-4 in the second set was impressive however in a streaky contest.

Swiatek continues to dominate her competition, having picked up another dominant victory. This time, it was Cori Gauff on the receiving end of a 6-3 6-1 loss making it just nine games lost in three matches for the Pole in this tournament. “I was in a good mood today and good zone,” she said after her win. “I was really focused, so sometimes I have these kind of moments where I don’t even know what the score is. That’s nice, because you’re just focusing on tennis and tactics and technique.”

Kvitova may be showing improvements for this feels like a great matchup for Swiatek, who has been dealing with power players impressively over the past three weeks. She has been able to outthink them while also remaining able to at least match their power, making it very difficult to get anywhere. The winner of this one will play Paula Badosa or Jessica Pegula with the Spaniard favoured to advance from that one.

Prediction – Iga Swiatek in straight sets