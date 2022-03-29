Daniil Medvedev vs Jenson Brooksby Miami Open 2022 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Daniil Medvedev is just two wins away from returning to the No.1 spot after his early Indian Wells exit saw Novak Djokovic quickly return to the top spot. He will play the American Jenson Brooksby, who will be eager to go back to getting attention for his play on court as opposed to other actions.

Brooksby can possibly count himself lucky to remain in the tournament after his first round outburst here but has made the most of his reprieve since. In a wild ending to his 6-3 5-7 6-4 win over Roberto Bautista Agut, the American lost six games in a row from 6-3 5-5 before inflicting the very same on his opponent to take the match from 0-4 in the decider.

Medvedev eased past Pedro Martinez in his third round match, following up his straight sets win over Andy Murray with another. It was a strong serving performance with the Russian adding 14 aces in the 6-3 6-4 victory. “I just felt like I had to be more consistent, and the more consistent one today would win,” he said after the match. “I managed to just make a few less errors at important moments, serve even better, and it was a small margin but I managed to win and I’m really happy.”

It’s hard to see Medvedev getting too frustrated in this one. While Brooksby is a strong defensive player and capable of doing plenty of running, it is hard to imagine him having enough in key moments to strike at the Russian. The World No. 2 will likely need to beat Hubert Hurkacz to confirm his return to the top, not the easiest of asks against the current Miami champion.

Prediction – Daniil Medvedev in straight sets