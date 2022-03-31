Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz Miami Open 2022 QF Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Daniil Medvedev needs just one more win to return the No.1 spot after Miami, having lost it following his early exit in Miami. He will be favoured against last year’s champion Hubert Hurkacz although it may not be a straightforward one for the Russian. Medvedev leads the head to head 2-1 but all three matches have gone to a deciding set so far.

Medvedev was in trouble early against Jenson Brooksby but upped the pressure at the decisive moment, coming back from 3-5 down in the first set to cruise to a 7-5 6-1 victory. “I knew it was not going to be an easy match. I had no solutions at the beginning. The crucial moment was when I managed to make him serve for the set and he got a little bit tight and I played a bit better.” he said.

A failure to defend his points from last year will see Hurkacz fall a few places in the rankings but he has managed at least mitigate some of the damage so far by getting to the quarter finals. It hasn’t been the toughest route with Lloyd Harris his most recent opponent but he dealt with the South African fairly comfortably, winning in straights.

This should be Medvedev’s toughest match of the tournament so far, playing someone far more aggressive and with a better serve than his opponents previously. The top seed is favourite on hard court against probably anybody but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still vulnerable on his day. Gael Monfils showed this last week and Hurkacz will be the first true test for him this week after being able to ease into this tournament.

Prediction – Daniil Medvedev in three sets