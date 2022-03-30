Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev Miami Open 2022 QF Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Closing out the evening session on the men’s side in Miami will be Alexander Zverev, who will be looking to at least match his 2018 Miami Open run this year. He continues that chase against Casper Ruud, an opponent he is 2-0 so far. The winner will likely play Jannik Sinner, last year’s losing finalist.

Ruud has always been seen as more of a clay player but his run to the top eight could not have happened so quickly without a massive improvement on hard courts. He has beaten two seeds here fairly easily, cruising past Alexander Bublik and Cameron Norrie in straight sets. He dropped serve just once in the 6-3 6-4 win over Norrie, doing so while serving for the match a double break up.

Zverev will be happy to be back on court winning rather than making the news for his on-court behaviour outside of playing. He has eased through wins against Mackenzie McDonald and Thanasi Kokkinakis in recent days, the types of player who may well have stole a win against the German on an off day. He didn’t even allow Kokkinakis a break point chance in his 6-4 6-4 win, controlling the match on serve from the start.

Zverev and Ruud played twice last year on hard courts with the German winning easily in both Paris and Cincinnati. Zverev remains the much better player on hard courts and is very difficult to beat on a good serving day. Ruud is still only 1-8 against top 10 players on hard court, where his sole win was indoors rather than outdoors. “Casper is a great player and playing incredibly well right now, so I am ready for a tough battle,” Zverev said on the match up.

Prediction – Alexander Zverev in straight sets