Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins AO 2022 Final Preview and Prediction

It should be a great day for the home fans on Saturday with one guaranteed men’s doubles title and Ashleigh Barty looking highly likely to cap off a dominant fortnight with her first Australian Open title. Standing in the way is Danielle Collins, who is in a slam final for the first time. Barty does lead the head to head 3-1 but did actually lose their previous match up in Australia last year.

Collins has shown great fight throughout her career but it was more just a display of dominant big hitting than toughness that saw her defeat Iga Swiatek in the semi finals. She hit 27 winners to just 13 unforced errors in 6-4 6-1 victory, with only a mid-set slip making the scoreline look less one-sided than it actually was. “With the tactics and game plan that I had, getting off to the solid start that I had, I felt like I was really in the zone,” she said. “There wasn’t a lot getting in my way. I was in really good rhythm, hitting the ball really clean, moving the ball around well.”

An in-form Madison Keys may have fancied her chances against Barty but the Australian cruised to victory once more in straight sets 6-1 6-3. She has only lost 21 games on her way to the final, a stat only bettered by Serena Williams and Venus Williams. She was dominant on serve and picked Keys apart on both flanks while seeing off an early surge from Keys in the second set.

“I think the way she’s able to control the baseline and really take the game on, she’s one of the most fierce competitors out here. She loves to get in your face and loves to really take it on. It’s going to be a challenge for me to try and neutralise as best that I can, but it is certainly nice to see her back out here playing her best stuff.” Barty said of Collins. This could be a feisty one but the way Barty is playing, it is hard to see anyone being able to trouble her. She continues to show very few weaknesses in her game and doesn’t look the kind of player to buckle under pressure. She gives very few points away on serve and can dictate from the baseline with her slice that very few master.

Prediction – Ashleigh Barty in straight sets