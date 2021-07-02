Ons Jabeur vs Garbine Muguruza Wimbledon 2021 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

With a few of the bottom half contenders out of the draw already, there is a lot of intrigue to see who will advance to the final with Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams already out of the equation. You would imagine Garbine Muguruza is up there as a former champion but she is going to have to get past an in-form Ons Jabeur to move one step closer.

Jabeur has a fascinating style of play, mixing a great touch with easy power to good effect. She continues to rise up the rankings and does enter the tournament at a career of 24, something that she is bound to improve on in years to come. She is in great form having won Birmingham and making the quarter finals in Eastbourne, where she was defeated by a red-hot Jelena Ostapenko. She hasn’t dropped a set so far here and only one of them has been close. Rebecca Peterson won three games in round one before Venus Williams faltered in the second set of a 7-5 6-0 win.

Muguruza struggles in recent years remain so frustrating for a player with the ability to dominate on both grass and clay as her two slam titles show. She remains a contender if she brings her best tennis but she has just one quarter final or better since the start of 2019. Perhaps summing her up, that was a final which she could well have won in Australia 2020. She has dropped just six games through two matches against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove and Fiona Ferro.

Jabeur’s ability to frustrate players but also finish off points well would be a good recipe against a Muguruza low on confidence. The week shows the 2017 champion is in impressive form and she certainly has the higher ceiling of these two players. If Muguruza brings her A-game, Jabeur may not be able to come up with the answers but otherwise the Tunisian is more than capable of springing the upset.

Prediction – Garbine Muguruza in three sets