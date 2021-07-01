Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon 2021 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Second seed Daniil Medvedev continues his Wimbledon journey on Thursday afternoon, taking on the highly rated Spanish prospect Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in round three. The Russian can actually match his career best result at Wimbledon with a win here, with his third round exits at the past two tournaments being his best achievement.

Alcaraz received a wildcard into this event with his rapid rise up the rankings too late for a direct entry despite being No. 75 in the rankings at the time of writing. The Spaniard is the next player to be hailed as a future Nadal and while all such proclamations end up being foolish, he is one to watch in the future. He toughed out a five set win against Yasutaka Uchiyama to make it 3/3 in slam first rounds this year.

Medvedev had a troublesome start to the grass season, with a loss to his round one opponent Jan-Lennard Struff in Halle. However, the Russian looks to have found his feet now and seems to be in a confident mood going by his avenging of that result here. He hit 51 winners in his four set win over the German, impressively holding his nerve in a tiebreak to seal the match. “Was a tough match. Jan is a tough opponent, especially I think on grass. Has huge serve, good volleys. That’s sometimes enough to win many matches on grass.” he said afterwards, relieved to get through.

Alcaraz could be a grass star in the future but for a player who has played just one pro grass match, he should be found wanting against any top player. Medevedev is in a confident mood right now and should see this one out with the minimum of fuss.

Prediction – Daniil Medvedev in straight sets