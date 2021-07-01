Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova Wimbledon 2021 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Ashleigh Barty looks to ease through another round at Wimbledon as she seeks her best run at SW19 as a singles player. It should be another routine match for her in round two with Anna Blinkova up next for the top seed. The Russian first broke into the top 80 last year and is another Wimbledon girls finalist that has made the step up, having lost to Sofya Zhuk there back in 2015.

Blinkova hits hard and early and this troubled Timea Babos a great deal as her 6-2 6-2 win in round one showed. While Babos’ focus these days is far more on doubles, this was still a decent scalp of a player who does have a game that suits grass somewhat.

Barty’s opening round win was something of a bizarre one, winning 6-1 6-7 6-1 against a departing Carla Suarez Navarro. While she would have been disappointed by dropping a set in such fashion, she was never really in danger of losing to the Spanish fan favourite. “It was a privilege to be able to share that moment, share that court with her. I hadn’t had the opportunity to play Carla. It was really special to be able to experience what she can bring from the other side of the court.” she said afterwards.

There were injury concerns over Barty following two recent retirements but fitness wise there didn’t seem much to worry about in that opener. The favourable draw may allow the top seed to play herself into fitness. Blinkova should be dispatched fairly easily while the late Johanna Konta withdrawal means she will not play a seed until the fourth round at the earliest.

Prediction – Ashleigh Barty in straight sets