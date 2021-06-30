Andy Murray vs Oscar Otte Wimbledon 2021 Preview and Analysis

Share & Comment Tweet

Andy Murray will hope to keep his Wimbledon story going on Wednesday evening. The two-time champ does have something of a favourable looking run which could see him go far but the question following his surgeries always his going to be how long his body can hold up under the stresses of five set tennis. He is highly favoured to win his second round match though, facing Oscar Otte on Centre Court this evening.

Having slogged away in ITFs and Challengers for a long time, Otte has finally began to make the odd slam and ATP main draw breakthrough. He had qualified for the French Open three times out of the last four but this Wimbledon was the first he had done so. After impressively winning three matches without dropping a set, he had a far tougher time in his round one match. He and Arthur Rinderknech joined a very special group of those to play a fifth set 12-12 tiebreak at this tournament, with the German being the one to advance.

Murray was cruising to a straight sets victory on Monday, giving them a show and very little to stress about for two hours. He was up 6-4 6-3 5-0 and opponent Nikoloz Basilashvili had mentally checked out for an almighty collapse saw the match going to a fourth set. He avoided a fifth set with an early break and went on to serve the fourth out eventually with no worries but did put the earlier struggles down to lack of sharpness. “I was a little bit nervous. Didn’t serve particularly well at those moments. I was having to play longer rallies. I then started making bad decisions, which again I think is a sign of lack of match play.” he said.

“I keep getting asked ‘is this my last Wimbledon, my last match?’ No, I’m going to keep playing. I want to play. I’m enjoying it. I can still play at the highest level. He [Basilashvili] is ranked 28 in the world, I’ve hardly played any matches and I beat him. So I’ll keep going.” he had said afterwards. It’s a fair way to look at things for the former No.1, who played at a very high level for most of the match. Murray has dealt with big servers in the past and any tiredness worries may be nullified with Otte only completing his match late on Tuesday compared to Murray’s Monday.

Prediction – Andy Murray in straight sets