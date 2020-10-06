Petra Kvitova vs Laura Siegemund French Open 2020 QF Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Petra Kvitova continues to move closer to an unlikely French Open title with just three matches between her and the trophy. She plays Laura Siegemund in the quarter-finals with the winner going on to face Danielle Collins or Sofia Kenin. Kvitova does lead the head to head at 1-0 but not too much can be taken from a match 5 years ago on hard courts.

Siegemund has always been a tough out on clay but very few would have expected such a run from her prior to this tournament. The German had surprised Petra Martic in round three and followed that up with a win over Paula Badosa in straight sets. Prior to this year, she had won just one match at the French Open her three previous tournaments.

Kvitova overwhelmed Shuai Zhang in her fourth round match, hitting 23 winners in the 6-2 6-4 win. It was a display of mostly controlled aggression from the Czech, aside from a mini collapse at the end as she served for the match.

“Clay is my favorite surface, I feel like there’s also more in it for me. I want to take it one step at a time. Truly excited to be in the quarters. Also still in the zone. I try to have more than that, even.” Siegemund said. The surface does seem to benefit power players like Kvitova, as long as they have additional variety to their game. While indoors would be expected to suit Kvitova, it should be noted that some of Siegemund’s best performances on clay have come at the indoor Stuttgart event.

Prediction – Petra Kvitova in straight sets