Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas French Open 2020 SF Preview and Prediction

Novak Djokovic looks to get back to the French Open final for the first time since 2016, where he beat Andy Murray in the final. He plays Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is in a semi-final of a slam for just the second time. Awaiting the winner of this one is Rafael Nadal or Diego Schwartzman, with most anticipating yet another thriller between Djokovic and Nadal in the final.

Tsitsipas avenged his Hamburg loss to Andrey Rublev with an incredibly impressive straight sets win over the Russian in their quarter final. He hit 35 winners in the 7-5 6-2 6-3 victory and was very strong on serve, getting broken just once. He showed no signs of frailty in the late stages of the match, something that may have been playing on his mind as the match wore on.

Djokovic won in four sets against Pablo Carreno Busta but there was more drama in this one with the No.1 having several injury concerns over the course of his 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 win. “Obviously, I’m still in the tournament, so I don’t want to reveal too much,” Djokovic said of his injury concerns. “I’m feeling OK. I think as the match progressed, I warmed up my body, and the pain kind of faded away. It allowed me to play better and better and feel better.”

Between his shoulder and neck issues, Djokovic is here for the taking if he his not fully fit. Tsitsipas has performed well in this matchup before, winning two of their five matchups. However, it will be their first meeting at a slam and this is where Djokovic’s defensive skills should make the difference over the long run.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in four sets