Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta French Open 2020 QF Preview

For the second slam running, Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta will face off. The World No.1 will be eager to erase the memories of his US Open default by picking up the win here to move to two matches away from just his second French Open. Djokovic held a 3-0 lead in the head to head prior to their US Open match, dropping just one set across the three matches.

Carreno Busta avoided going the way of Jan Lennard Struff and Matteo Berrettini, seeing off the threat of a rising Daniel Altmaier. He was in control for nearly all the match, aside from a mid-set blip in the 6-2 7-5 6-2 win. He hit 44 winners in the match, taking advantage of an opponent unable to maintain a high level.

Djokovic’s level of opponent went up a notch in round four but his manner of victory was much the same, staying always in control against Karen Khachanov in his 6-4 6-3 6-3 win. He showed why he is the best returner in the game by picking apart the Russian’s serve on a regular basis, winning nearly 50% of points on return.

Carreno Busta is playing well at the moment but Djokovic is in inspired form right now and will be eager to get some “revenge” for the US Open, where he was seen as a heavy favourite to win before the default. Keeping up with Djokovic in rallies over a lengthy five setter remains impossible for many, especially one so eager to bounce back from New York. The Serbian is yet to be beaten in completed matches this year with a current record of 35-1.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in four sets