Iga Swiatek vs Nadia Podoroska French Open 2020 SF Preview and Prediction

Now the bookmakers favourite to win the French Open, Iga Swiatek is just two matches away from winning the tournament at the age of just 19. The Pole must first play Nadia Podoroska, who has come all the way from qualifying to the last four. Waiting from the other side of the draw will be Sofia Kenin or Petra Kvitova.

Podoroska’s has had a dream run this fortnight, coming all the way from qualifying to get here. The qualifier was fearless against Elina Svitolina and was good value for her 6-2 6-4 win over the third seed. She dropped serve to begin the match but was otherwise dominant, taking the match to a passive Svitolina both with power and finesse. While her level dropped a little in the second, Svitolina would not be able to take advantage and finally lost after saving two match points. “I try to play every kind of shot. We did a good job with my coaches during quarantine. I’ve been training a lot with all of my team and I think that’s why I’m here today.” she said.

Swiatek overcame a slow start against Martina Trevisan to avoid a hangover from her stunning victory against Simona Halep. Having fell 1-3 down, she would lose just one further game in the 6-3 6-1 win. The Pole does have the power to hit through players in these conditions but it would do her a disservice to say that her game is just about how hard she can hit the ball. “I just knew that I’m not going to play as perfect as with Simona,” Swiatek said. “On my level, it’s impossible to keep that level of consistency. I just knew that I’m going to make some mistakes at the beginning because of the conditions. I just stayed really down-to-earth and really positive.”

Swiatek is rightly the heavy favourite for this one and should advance as long as she can handle the new expectations put upon her. Podoroska’s level in her last match dipped as the match went on and Swiatek will likely seize on that much more than Elina Svitolina did. She will also need to be much sharper on her service games this time round as Swiatek boasts a handy serve and is unlikely to be gifting too many games to her opponent.

Prediction – Iga Swiatek in straight sets