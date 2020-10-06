Danielle Collins vs Sofia Kenin French Open 2020 QF Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Danielle Collins is in the midst of another dream slam run, hoping to add a French Open semi-final to her 2019 one in Australia. She will face a fellow American in Sofia Kenin, who has a very live chance of becoming a two-time slam winner in 2020. It should be an intriguing clash between the power of Collins and the all-round game of Kenin.

Kenin had not shown much on clay before this week but has been easing into the conditions, counterpunching to good effect. She secured an impressive comeback win against an in-form Fiona Ferro in the previous round, hitting 39 winners in the 2-6 6-2 6-1 victory. “I’m like super happy that I’m in the quarters. I usually don’t play really good on clay. In the past in juniors, I really hated the clay. Last year I started to like it for the first time.”

Collins has won a lot of plaudits this week with her run to the quarter finals. Her power has seen off Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur in the past two rounds, two impressive wins under the circumstances. She held her nerve in the latter, having been taken to a third set by Jabeur after earlier leading 6-4 3-0. “I think it was maybe when I was up 3-0 in the second set and there were a couple of really strong groundstrokes that I had hit. She was able to hit a dropshot off of those.” she said.

Collins had to play her match on Tuesday due to a rain delay, meaning that she would now play three days in a row if she was to compete in the semi finals. How much this affects her will remain to be seen but she has a good chance of pulling off the win here. Kenin is still not a completely comfortable mover on clay and may be overwhelmed but the Australian Open champion is more than capable of dragging this out, with a longer match favouring the fourth seed.

Predictions – Sofia Kenin in three sets