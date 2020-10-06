Andrey Rublev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas French Open 2020 QF Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Andrey Rublev will look to make his first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas for a spot in the final four against either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas. Rublev looks to be finally showing his potential on a more consistent basis and will likely compete at the year end ATP Finals should they still be played.

Tsitsipas navigated a potentially troublesome match against Grigor Dimitrov with relative ease, taking the match in straight sets after winning a vital first set tiebreak. The Greek looks much improved from the start of the tournament, where he was on the verge of elimination against Jaume Munar. “I think it worked out pretty well at the end. I showed lots of discipline, lots of responsibility. It was a very responsible win in the second set and I am very happy with myself and the attitude that I put out on the court.”

Rublev started slowly against Marton Fucsovics, having to come from a set and break down to beat the Hungarian in four sets. The Russian is much calmer on court, showing resolve in some tricky situations recently. He already has three titles this year having added Hamburg in the run up to this event.

Rublev won that Hamburg match by beating Tsitsipas in a tight three setter, having seen a collapse from the Greek at the worst possible time. That win moved the head to head to 2-0 for Rublev. “He’s going to be difficult to play against. He has a very complete, solid game from all the departments, he has improved a lot [on] his serve. He relies a lot on his power. He has very powerful shots. We share a similar game style” he said. Rublev has the edge in this one but the mental aspect of this one is just as important. While Rublev has shown a much stronger side recently, Tsitsipas has had two high profile losses in three tournaments due to his serve completely falling apart.

Prediction – Andrey Rublev in five sets