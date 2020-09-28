Serena Williams vs Kristie Ahn French Open 2020 Preview and Analysis

Share & Comment Tweet

It will feel like deja vu for Serena Williams as she heads into her opener at the French Open on Monday. She plays Kristie Ahn in the opening round for the second tournament running while she could also face off with Tsvetana Pironkova again if the Bulgarian can see off Andrea Petkovic in her first round match.

Watch the Serena Williams vs Ahn Live Stream Here.

Ahn will be ruing her luck at having to face the former No.1 and 23 time slam champion again, most likely ensuring she will suffer a round one exit at a slam for the fifth time in her six attempts. She does try to play an aggressive style which means she is more suited for faster surfaces rather than clay, which rarely appears on her schedule.

Serena once again had issues at the back end of a slam – this time losing to Victoria Azarenka from a set up in the semi finals. Her issues were there to see in early rounds with her movement way below what was expected from an elite player. She still likely finds her way through the early rounds with little trouble here but it is going to be a tough ask for her on clay courts against those more specialised or even those less so like the potential round four rematch she could have with Azarenka.

With a wet and cold September French Open providing much different conditions for many players, it will be interesting to see how they cope. It may turn out to be a positive for Serena on her good days but if she has an off day, there could be messy matches ahead.

Prediction – Serena Williams in straight sets