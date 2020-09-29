Novak Djokovic vs Mikael Ymer French Open 2020 Preview and Analysis

Share & Comment Tweet

Novak Djokovic begins his hunt for another French Open title on Tuesday, hoping to put his US Open shock default behind him. He will be at a slight disadvantage compared to his other rivals, who played on Sunday and Monday. He begins what should be a fairly easy opening week against Mikael Ymer with Hugo Dellien or Ricardas Berankis waiting in round two.

Watch the Djokovic vs Ymer Live Stream Here.

Along with brother Elias, Mikael has been hoping to bring back tennis success to Sweden although it does look like he will never hit the heights of Robin Soderling – never mind the slam champions of the past. Ymer is solid baseliner whose game has seen him into the top 100 this past year. He has managed to pick up titles on both clay and hard court at Challenger Tour level, suggesting he should round into a solid all-court player as the years go on for the 22 year-old.

Novak Djokovic comes into Paris gunning for just his second French Open. The Serbian has had plenty of near misses with three other finals and countless semi finals. It would be a major shock if he was not in the final again this year, having avoided Dominic Thiem’s half of the draw. Djokovic is in good form, picking up the Rome Masters to bounce back from his default at the US Open.

Djokovic is going to be too consistent at the back of the court for Ymer to make a dent in the Serbian’s armour. Like many others, the main focus will be to adjust to the cold and wet conditions in Paris. If Rome plays similar, that should bode well for the No.1 this fortnight.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets