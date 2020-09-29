Karolina Pliskova vs Mayar Sherif French Open 2020 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

With most of her rivals already through on Day 1 and 2 in Paris, it is Karolina Pliskova‘s turn to make a statement in her opening round match. She takes on the Egyptian Mayar Sherif, who is playing in a slam for the first time. A comfortable start will be ideal for the Czech, who has a fairly kind draw that includes Petra Kvitova as her projected quarter final opponent.



Sherif has been putting in the hard yards at ITF level and a first slam match against a top two seed is a nice reward for the work the 24 year-old has put in. Ranked outside the top 500 last summer, she is now comfortably inside the top 200 after qualifying in Paris. She didn’t drop a set in three matches with her win over Caty Mcnally the pick of the bunch.

Pliskova will hope to be fit after retiring in her Rome final against Simona Halep. The Czech had looked in handy form prior to that with wins against Elise Mertens and Marketa Vondrousova along the way.” I hope to be ready for Roland Garros,” Pliskova said after that loss. “There’s still a week, so I think that’s plenty of time. I could possibly play on Sunday, but within a few days, I hope they will help. I have to see a doctor make sure it’s not too severe of an injury. I think it’s from playing so many tough matches in a row. Even if they weren’t all three-set matches, they were still on clay, which is quite a fast switch from hardcourts.”

A lot may depend upon how ready Pliskova and her body is for this one in regards to how difficult it should be. Sherif is definitely no slouch on clay as her 2019 record and effortless qualifying was but Pliskova will be the toughest player she has played by far. She does move well and will look to expose the No.2 seed in that regard.

Prediction – Karolina Pliskova in straight sets