Dominic Thiem vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2020 SF Preview and Prediction

Seen as the two best slamless players on tour right now, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev will battle for a spot in the US Open final on Friday night. Last year’s losing finalist Medvedev will go into this one as the marginal favourite but both players have been impressive this fortnight and will be seen as the likely winner against either Alexander Zverev or Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday evening.

Thiem secured statement wins against two of the top young players on tour in the past two rounds, winning in straights against Felix Auger Aliassime and now Alex de Minaur in the quarter finals. He broke seven times in the 6-1 6-2 6-4 win against the Aussie and was never really in trouble as he continues to look a far more improved player on hard courts. “I had a great feeling from the first moment on, actually,” Thiem said. “It looks way easier on the scoresheet than it was.”

Medvedev continues to look like a machine on court as he moved into the semi finals with another straight sets win. He would have to save three set points in the first set of his 7-6 6-3 7-6 win, making it 15-0 in sets for the Russian at this year’s tournament. The No. 3 seed looks like he can rally all day but is not just a defensive player as his 50 winners to 37 unforced errors against Rublev showed. He also added 16 aces in what was a stellar all round performance in which he did not face a single break point.

Medvedev is down 1-2 in the head to head but did win their last meeting in Canada last year. The Russian will be able to switch things up and it is hard to pinpoint a big weakness in his game right now. It is difficult for him to be broken and he can rally with the best of them with seemingly little impact on his stamina. He may have lost last year’s final but he has to be the tournament favourite right now.

Prediction – Daniil Medvedev in four sets