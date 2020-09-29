Denis Shapovalov vs Gilles Simon French Open 2020 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Denis Shapovalov looks to continue his strong form since tennis restarted when he takes on Gilles Simon for a spot in round two at the French Open. The Canadian is hoping to make his second time in the top 10 much longer, having experienced a one week visit after his performance at the US Open. Meanwhile, there can’t be too many French Open’s left for a Simon whose 36th birthday comes in a couple of months.

During his prime, Simon did make a number of fourth rounds here but very rarely would he pick up shock wins against the better players on the tour. His post-lockdown results are not much to shout about with three failures to qualify the traditional way in “Cincinnati”, Rome and Hamburg. A lucky loser opportunity was presented to him in Hamburg but he was dealt with by Jiri Vesely rather comfortably.

Shapovalov will have been disappointed to blow a very winnable US Open quarter final but he showed no signs of a US Open hangover in Rome, making the semi finals there. He looks a lot more developed on clay now and could have made the final with a little more luck, having lost admirably in a final set tie break to Diego Schwartzman in the semis.

The brick wall of Simon always used to be an interesting test for young players, who sometimes would find difficult the frustrating manner in which Simon can play. However, Shapovalov should be beyond this if he wants to remain in the top 10. He should have too much in his game now to deal with the Frenchman and will hope to get off court as soon as possible rather than be dragged into a long drawn out affair.

Prediction – Denis Shapovalov in straight sets