Andrey Rublev vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2020 Preview and Analysis

Share & Comment Tweet

There will be a Russian in the men’s semi-finals as Daniil Medvedev faces off against Andrey Rublev in the pick of the quarter-final matches. Rublev is in the last eight for the first time since 2017 while Medvedev is seeking to go one better than his lost final last year. The No. 3 seed would definitely be the favourite against anyone else in the final but a draw of Rublev-Thiem would be tougher than the route for the player in the top half of the draw.

Watch the Medvedev vs Rublev Live Stream Here.

After biggest rivals Zverev and Thiem secured statement fourth round wins, Medvedev produced the same with a dominant win over Frances Tiafoe. He crushed the American 6-4 6-1 6-0, ensuring he remains the only player without a lost set in the men’s draw. ”I was lucky enough to get the early break, relax a little bit and then I started playing amazing tennis after that,” Medvedev said on court after. “I’m playing better with every match and I hope this can continue. I’m pleased with the fact that I’ve won all of these sets and didn’t have to stay long on the court. That’s always good when you’re playing a Grand Slam.”

Rublev continues to play great attacking tennis, adding another 34 winners for the fortnight in his comeback win over Matteo Berrettini 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3. The Russian is looking more calm and the measured right now and is getting his just rewards for a more consistent level of play. “Today he started also so good. He was aggressive, he was dictating. I think I accepted this a little earlier and that’s why after the first set I was able to come back and start to play better.” Rublev said.

Rublev will face his toughest test so far against a player that will be able to rally with him all day but also has enough controlled aggression to take the game to him. He has shown major improvements this year, winning two titles at the start of the season. If Rublev’s mindset and patience is maintained in this one, he is more than capable of picking up the shock win. Medvedev does lead the head to head 3-0 though with two most recent wins coming in Cincinnati and St Petersburg last year.

Prediction – Daniil Medvedev in five sets