Alex de Minaur vs Dominic Thiem US Open 2020 Preview and Prediction

Dominic Thiem looks to make his first US Open semi-final on Wednesday with Alex de Minaur standing in the way of him and the final four. The Austrian is the highest seed left in the draw but possibly won’t be considered the favourite for the title with Daniil Medvedev remaining and the other half of the draw being considered as weaker.

21st seed de Minaur has gone about his business quite quietly, making the last eight with the minimum of fuss. He probably had the weakest opponent in round four in Vasek Pospisil and would go on to comfortably beat the Canadian in three sets 7-6 6-3 6-2. There will be no complaints but he will likely be very happy he avoided both Milos Raonic and Roberto Bautista Agut in this part of the draw.

Thiem looks a more well rounded offensive player this year and was impressive again in his round four win over Felix Auger Aliassime. Many felt the Canadian had an outside chance of picking up the win here but he crushed the hopes of the Canadian in a fairly quick fashion. After Thiem took the first set tiebreak, he won 12 of the last 14 games to take it 7-6 6-1 6-1. “I was really nervous before the match. I knew that I was going to play against an amazing opponent,” Thiem said on court after the match. “The second and third sets were 100 per cent the best sets so far in this overseas trip. I’m starting to find that mixture that I had in Australia, offence and defence, and putting a lot of returns in play. I’ll try to bring that form with me to the next round.”

de Minaur is one of the great retrievers on the tour and possesses great athleticism, allowing him to make things difficult for more inconsistent bigger hitters. Thiem is playing himself into form at the right time with a thriller against either Daniil Medvedev or Andrey Rublev awaiting the winner.

Prediction – Dominic Thiem in straight sets