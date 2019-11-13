Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Finals 2019 Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

Defending champion Alexander Zverev is in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals of the ATP Finals and could well book his place if he picks up a strong win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in his second match of the tournament. The pair have been the leading lights of the next generation on the ATP but have failed to match their strong Masters 1000 performances with deep slam runs for the most part.

The indoor courts suited Zverev, who managed to overpower Rafael Nadal in a 6-2 6-4 win for his first victory over the Spaniard. It was backed some monster serving, with the German dropping just four points on first serve and never letting Nadal see a break point. He also hit 28 winners in an aggressive display of tennis to show what he can do at his best. “The whole thing was about the serve,” Zverev said. “Obviously when I play this aggressive tennis, when I play this way, I have now beaten all three guys on this court, Big 3, so it shows that I can play very well and beat the top players.”

”It’s one of the most important victories in my career so far. I gave myself a big boost today, kept believing, kept fighting. It’s such a relief, It’s not easy coming in knowing you’ve lost five times before, but I made a deal with myself that I’ll keep trying until I get it. It doesn’t matter if it’s 10, 20 times.” Tsitsipas said after his straight sets win over Daniil Medvedev. It will be an extra sweet victory for the Greek who definitely doesn’t have a fondness Russian after previous off court disputes.

This has the potential to be a thrilling encounter with both showcasing strong attacking tennis in their opening rubbers. More of the same could suit Tsitsipas, who already has a win over Zverev on hard courts this autumn. He beat the German in Beijing, although it wasn’t quite the serve heavy affair that looks the more likely outcome on this occasion.

Prediction – Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets