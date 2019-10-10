Roger Federer vs David Goffin Shanghai Masters 2019 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

David Goffin once again shares the court with Roger Federer as the pair face off for the 11th time in their careers. Goffin has won just once against the second seed, winning just two other sets in his nine losses. They met as recently as the US Open, where Federer dropped just four games in a demolition job against the Belgian.

Goffin was well ahead in his second round clash before Mikhail Kukushkin retired hurt at 6-2 3-0. He will be relieved to be coming into a match with Federer well rested, having played less than 2 hours in his two matches so far.

Federer avoided another embarrassing loss to Albert Ramos Vinolas, beating the Spaniard in straight sets 6-2 7-6 to move onto the next round. He suffered a shock loss to his opponent in 2015 but there was little chance of that happening this time round with a dominant serving display leading the way. He dropped just four points on first serve in the match and didn’t face a single break point. “Shanghai, in that match, to play him again in the same circumstances, basically I knew [he] could be dangerous, and that’s why I’m very pleased how I was able to control the match out there today.” a happy Federer said afterwards.

It was a good performance from Federer, who was pleased with his game but he will be wary that tougher opponents are to come, beginning with Goffin. “Serve was solid. I was hitting my spots and really was never in trouble there. But of course all of a sudden, being in a breaker, calls out for different play sometimes and different momentum. He had his chances, but it was a nice comeback for me, and overall, I was very happy.” he said on his performance. If he maintains that form here, there should be few issues for Federer – who is likely looking ahead to a potential final with Novak Djokovic at the weekend.

Prediction – Roger Federer in straight sets