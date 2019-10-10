Novak Djokovic vs John Isner Shanghai Masters 2019 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Novak Djokovic looks to continue his winning streak on Thursday when he faces John Isner for a spot in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters. The World No.1 is also on 12 set winning streak since injury forced him out of the US Open.

He beat Denis Shapovalov in a fairly routine straight setter but there was still plenty to be delighted about for the Serbian, who wasn’t broken in the 6-3 6-3 victory. He delivered on the the key points and was rarely troubled on serve, impressively dropping just one point on it during the first set. “But I thought I served really well. I used angles. I was very solid from back of the court. I had no problems with the shoulder pain… So no concerns there. Everything is feeling and looking good.”

It was another strong serving performance for John Isner, who hit 19 aces in a comfortable 7-5 6-3 victory over Lucas Pouille. Isner will have been eager to perform well in Asia especially after a relatively disappointing US hard court swing, where he failed to mount a deep run in any tournament. He began with a respectable quarter final in Tokyo, eventually losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic winning the title here would put him right back in the hunt for the year end No.1, although that result may still depend on how much more Rafael Nadal plays or doesn’t this season. Djokovic isn’t feeling the heat though coming into this one as he look to move to 10-2 against Isner. “Because of the history that I had in this tournament and in general in the Asian Swing and lots of success and lots of matches won in my career, I actually feel less pressure because I’m more confident that I can perform at my best.” he said.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets