Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2019 Preview and Prediction

A huge opportunity has opened up in the top half of the draw with Novak Djokovic’s retirement loss. Daniil Medvedev‘s eagerly awaited rematch will have to wait for now as he will instead take on Stan Wawrinka for a spot in his first slam semi-final.

Djokovic’s shoulder injury did turn out to be worse than expected but it was a dominant performance from Wawrinka that gave him no option but to retire as he took the first two sets before an early retirement in the third set. Wawrinka does have a history with Djokovic and then gave him confidence coming into this one. “It helped me big time. Knowing that I have the game to beat him in that stadium. Tonight I was feeling great,” Wawrinka said. “I realised when I came to practice that I was moving well, so I was quite confident that I was going to bring a good level tonight.”

Medvedev could have gone the same way as Djokovic with a bit of bad luck, having suffered with cramping during his win over Hugo Dellien. He was fortunate enough to get through and now does look fine for the rest of the tournament. He beat Dominik Koepfer in four sets, probably thankful for one of the weakest routes to a quarter final in a long while, although that isn’t stopping him being happy with his performance here. “I was completely focussed, I think it was an amazing match. Of course it’s tough to say when you’re playing it and not watching it on TV, but I honestly think it was a Top 10 match, both from me and from him.”

Medvedev is now on a nine match winning streak and will be full of confidence as he seeks to make his first grand slam semi final. “He’s been playing final after final and winning Cincinnati. He’s been playing very good tennis, it’s going to be a very interesting match, I’m sure. I’m happy to be in the quarter-final and happy to play against him.” Wawrinka said. He will hope to use his experience of the big moments to see of the threat of a very dangerous player. The Russian is serving much bigger and hitting much cleaner now and already has a win over Wawrinka, beating him back at Wimbledon in 2017.

Prediction – Daniil Medvedev in four sets