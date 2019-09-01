Roger Federer vs David Goffin US Open 2019 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

A much improved Roger Federer will be looking to keep his momentum going on Sunday when he takes on David Goffin in the early match on Arthur Ashe Stadium. A semi final date with Novak Djokovic is looking very likely now with Goffin and one of Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur standing in the way of that for him.

There were slight concerns over Federer after he started poorly in his opening two rounds, dropping the first sets in both of them to much weaker opponents. There was no such issues in round three as he demolished Daniel Evans 6-2 6-2 6-1, outclassing the Brit from start to finish. “I think what matters the most for me is that I am in the [fourth] round, after those two slow starts. Give myself another opportunity to do better, and I did,” Federer said, putting his struggles against Nagal and Dzumhur behind him. “You almost tend to forget what happened and you move forward.”

Goffin remains a solid, if unspectacular player, who is a constant within the top 20. The Belgian may have been hoping to make it all four slams he has at least one quarter final in but may have to settle for a third consecutive fourth round in New York thanks to his misfortune with regards to the draw. He beat the 2017 semi finalist Pablo Carreno Busta with the minimum of fuss, with some clutch play to secure a 7-6 7-6 7-5 win over the Spaniard.

Federer will be playing the early match but finally hit out at accusations of bias from the schedulers when it comes to where his matches are placed on the schedule. He will be eager to put the drama of that behind him as he gets to the business end of the tournament, where he will be playing all night matches anyway.

Goffin does have a win against Federer at the 2017 Tour Finals but has otherwise been overwhelmed by the No.3 seed, losing the other eight matches. It was a disastrous performance from Federer in that match at the O2 and that would appear to be the only way he can lose this one. After coming out the blocks fast against Evans, it would appear his early tournament struggles have subsided.

Prediction – Roger Federer in four sets