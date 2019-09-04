Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman US Open 2019 QF Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Diego Schwartzman will be hoping to thwart what seems an inevitable coronation of Rafael Nadal as the 2019 US Open champion. The draw has broken brilliant for the three time titlist, who has seen Novak Djokovic depart through injury and now Roger Federer lose a 5 set thriller to exit the tournament.

Schwartzman was pinpointed as model of consistency who could take advantage of this section of the draw with a bit of luck and struggles from those within it. He was excellent in a four set win over Alexander Zverev, dominating the longer rallies and also being the beneficiary of 17 double faults from the German. “In the third and in the fourth [sets], I tried to do the same: trying to be aggressive, trying to do good defences,” Schwartzman said. “It was a great match after that first set.”

Nadal did actually lose a set in his victory over Marin Cilic but it was generally comfortable for him in the 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 over the Croatian. Nadal’s serve is majorly improved and the stats bore that out once again as he outaced Cilic 11-10. “I think my serve improved during the last couple of years. Especially this year a little bit more. Happy the way that I am serving first serve, but especially the second serve, no? I increased the speed on that second serve. That helps a lot to be more aggressive with the first. Of course, I always thought that I needed to improve my serve to try to have a longer career.” he analysed.

It does just feel a matter of how long it takes for Nadal to win this one. Schwartzman will make him work for it but it is hard to foresee a scenario where the Argentinian does anything to notch his first win at the eighth time of asking.

Prediction – Rafael Nadal in straight sets