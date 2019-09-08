Andreescu wins US Open 2019 as she beats Serena Williams in final

Share & Comment Tweet

Bianca Andreescu has continued her dream year with a stunning victory over Serena Williams to win her first grand slam title. The Canadian is now the first 2000s born player to take a slam title with the 6-3 7-5 victory and will be in the top 5 next week.

After three straight slam final losses, Serena would have been feeling the heat as she sought to finally gain No.24. She had started badly in each of them and will have wanted to avoid that here. A first point ace might have intimidated lesser players but the opening service game ended with a Serena double fault, one of multiple when down break point. The Canadian made a point of attacking the corners and chose her moments to attack Serena and keep her on the run. The serve was on form as she brought out big ones at key moments, including when down the only break point she faced in the first set. Another double fault from Serena on set point put the Canadian in control of the match.

Andreescu served 84% first serves during the first set, something that was bound to be unsustainable. As it was, her serve finally let up in the second set as she was finally broken down in an attempt to seal a 3-0 lead. The Serena serve though continued to get punished as Andreescu broke twice more to rush into a 5-1 lead in the second set. That should have been it but the usually mentally stable Canadian began to fall apart from this point. Serena hammered a return winner a 6-3 5-1 40-30, setting in motion a comeback to 5-5. Andreescu held her nerve though to make her opponent serve for it once more and would take the match with a return winner of her own, punishing a poor serve on championship point.

The manner of Andreescu’s victory would have been impressive if it had been the demolition job it was looking to be but avoiding a full on collapse and regaining her composure in time to complete a straight sets victory is just as impressive and another demonstration of her mental strength. “In the finals, playing Serena. I just tried to breathe as much as I could from the moment I woke up until the match. I tried to just do that throughout the whole match, to just keep my nerves in place.” she said “It wasn’t easy at all. But I think that’s what I’ve been doing really well throughout this whole year.”

It was a slightly improved performance from her past losses to Osaka, Kerber and Halep but there is plenty of room to improve from Serena still. “It’s really hard right now to take that moment in and to say you did okay, because I don’t believe I did. I believe I could have played better. I believe I could have done more.” she said. “I believe I could have just been more Serena today. I honestly don’t think Serena showed up. I have to kind of figure out how to get her to show up in Grand Slam finals.”

Andreescu is probably going to be the No.1 player in the world sooner rather than later. The Canadian has established herself as a big match performer and has won the first 8 matches she has played against top 10 opponents. She has very few points to defend and has a whole host of tournaments in Asia as well as the year end championships in which to gain the required amount of points.