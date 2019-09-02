Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman US Open 2019 Preview and Prediction

Alexander Zverev will be hoping to avoid drama for once when he takes to the court for his fourth round clash with Diego Schwartzman. The German’s early round struggles continue with long matches hindering his ability to go much deeper. Zverev, who is 1-1 vs Schwartzman, is only a marginal favourite with the oddsmakers.

Following deciding sets with Radu Albot and Frances Tiafoe, the same looked on the cards when Zverev lost the opener to Aljaz Bedene. He did come through in four sets 6-7 7-6 6-3 7-6 but things could have been far uglier for him had one of those other two tiebreaks been lost also. “I think [it was a] very high-level match. He played very aggressive, very well, very fast as well,” Zverev said. “Sometimes I didn’t really have chances on his serve. Playing three tie-break sets, it could have gone both ways. I’m just happy to be through.”

Schwartzman has been impressive through three matches, not yet dropping a set. His latest win came against Tennys Sandgren, seeing off the American 6-4 6-1 6-3. He will be hoping to make it a second quarter final in New York having made it there in 2017.

Surprisingly, this is Zverev’s first time in the second week – something of a disappointment for an all-court player with his ranking. “Obviously it’s a fourth round. I don’t really want to stop here. I want to keep going,” Zverev said. “I want to keep improving my game. It doesn’t get easier, the opponents don’t get easier, the matches don’t get easier. We’ll see how it goes, but I’m happy for now.”

Prediction- Alexander Zverev in four sets

