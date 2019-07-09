Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin Wimbledon 2019 QF Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

At the quarter-finals stage, all three of the big stars are still remaining in the draw. Defending champion and top seed Novak Djokovic will look to book his place in the last four first, kicking off play on Centre Court on Wednesday. He plays David Goffin, who will be competing in his first Wimbledon quarter final.

Goffin has taken full advantage of his draw, with Stefanos Tsitsipas’ early exit leaving a gap for an unseeded opponent in round four. The Belgian came from behind to beat Daniil Medvedev in round three and followed that up with a four set win over Fernando Verdasco on Monday.

Djokovic defeated Ugo Humbert in fairly routine style, taking out one of the games up and comers in straight sets 6-3 6-2 6-3. He was rarely troubled and didn’t face a single break point against the Frenchman. “I played against a very talented player today who made some big wins this tournament, and definitely has a potential to reach big heights in tennis because he’s got quite an all-around game,” Djokovic said of the challenge posed.“It obviously was a big occasion, his first time in the last 16. I managed to get early breaks in both sets. I think that helped. I think as the match progressed, I played better and better. Very, very pleased with performance.”

While Djokovic is 5-1 against Goffin, he isn’t being complacent and feels the Belgian has a game suited to the Wimbledon courts. “Grass is quite suitable to his style of the game. He’s one of the quickest players on the Tour. I think his footwork is probably his biggest asset. He manages to get himself in the right positions. He is balanced on some shots that most of the other guys aren’t really balanced,” Djokovic said.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets