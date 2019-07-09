Guido Pella vs Roberto Bautista Agut Wimbledon 2019 QF Preview

Share & Comment Tweet

While three of the men’s quarter finals contain a member of the big four superstars, the other one contains two rather unheralded players in Guido Pella and Roberto Bautista Agut. The pair are both seeded outside the top 20 but have still picked up several strong wins between them.

Any arguments that the Wimbledon courts are much slower can be strengthened by the fact that Pella has back to back wins over Kevin Anderson and Milos Raonic. While the Argentinian deserves huge credit for his performances against the big servers, he has never been a strong grass performer and lost 6-1 6-1 to David Goffin in Halle as recent as last month. “It’s a very nice feeling, because seriously, I never thought that I was going to do the quarter-finals in a Grand Slam,” Pella said after coming from two sets down to beat Raonic 3-6 4-6 6-3 7-6 8-6. “I always try to fight for every ball. When I was two sets down, that was a very tough moment for me because he was playing really, really good. But after the third set, I think I started to play much better.”

Bautista-Agut is yet to drop a set this fortnight, having picked up another 3-0 victory against Benoit Paire on Monday. The Frenchman was carrying a niggle and Bautista Agut showed no mercy in his 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over the World No.32. He is now in his second slam quarter final of the year having also made it back in Melbourne at the start of the year.

With a 2-0 record against Pella, Bautista-Agut will be the favourite going into this one but the heart Pella has shown to make it this far means you can never count him out. “I have a very tough match in the next round, but I will keep fighting, keep playing, and if I can have some chances, maybe I will take it.” the Argentinian said.

Prediction – Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets