Venus Williams vs Cori Gauff Wimbledon 2019 Preview and Prediction

While it may not be the most thrilling or competitive match in the end, there’s no doubt what one of the stand out clashes is in the women’s draw. Cori Gauff will take on a player 24 years older than her in Venus Williams, one of the greats of the modern game. Venus’ career may be winding down but she is still hugely dangerous on the grass and made a Wimbledon final as recently as 2017.

Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for a Wimbledon, doing so in incredibly impressive style. She eased past Aliona Bolsova, Valentina Ivakhnenko and Greet Minnen, all in straight sets, to advance from the qualifying draw as a wildcard. The American is a former junior No.1 and found herself in the US Open Girls final as a 13 year old, an incredibly rare feat these days. Her experience on the main tour has been fleeting, picking up a single win at the Miami Open over fellow wildcard Caty Mcnally.

Venus has not played a great deal this year and found herself departing from the French Open after the first round, losing to Elina Svitolina. In an attempt to gain more matches before Wimbledon, she took a wildcard into Birmingham. She made the quarter finals before losing to Ashleigh Barty, no great shame after the Australian’s recent exploits. “But I’m just excited to be on tour and enjoying every moment. It feels like an adventure. Next year I’ll do the same thing. Maybe I’ll start even earlier. Stay a little longer. Who knows? We’ll see.” she said coming into this tournament.

For a player like Gauff, playing one of the women that inspired her to pick up a racket is a huge deal. “”Many people have been like ‘do you like your draw?’ – I love my draw.” she recalled. “Playing one of the greatest players of all time is a dream – I’m excited to see how I do.”

Prediction – Venus Williams in straight sets