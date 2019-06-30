Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thomas Fabbiano Wimbledon 2019 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas looks to continue his excellent 2019 with a strong run at Wimbledon this fortnight. The Greek is at a career high of No.6 after some great performances on the clay and will look to establish himself as a contender on this surface as well. He plays Thomas Fabbiano in what should be a routine opener.

Fabbiano has been in and out the top 100 over the past 2 years, currently finding himself just outside at 102 coming into this event. A much needed run to the Eastbourne semi final should see him move up the rankings once more and go a great distance to ensuring he will get main draw entry at the US Open too. He picked up a couple of handy wins in that run too, beating Laslo Djere and Queens finalist Gilles Simon on his way to the last 4.

Tsitsipas didn’t excel in the grass swing so far but it should only be a matter of the time for 20 year-old, who already has a Wimbledon 4th round to his name from last year. The Greek has improved massively and it should be only a matter of time before he breaks into the top 5 for the first time. He made the quarter finals of Queens, eventually losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime as a slight rivalry begins to brew between the young pair.

Amongst Tsitsipas’ victims on the way to the last 16 was Fabbiano, who was overwhelmed in a straight sets matchup in round three. He should still be favoured to advance to the quarter finals from his section but the later rounds could pose trouble for him with Ivo Karlovic and Kyle Edmund amongst the potential opponents in the opening week of the tournament.

Prediction – Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets