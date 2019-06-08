Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open 2019 Final Live Coverage

Share & Comment Tweet

Rafa wins his 12th Roland Garros title!

Amazing achievement for the Spaniard, who has played some outstanding tennis throughout the whole tournament.

Nadal wins 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1.

Nadal takes the third set with 6-1, leads two sets to one. He looks more focussed than ever, almost too upset after having lost the second set.

Thiem takes the second set with 7-5 after losing the first one 3-6. We have got a match on our hands!

Watch the Nadal vs Thiem Roland Garros 2019 Final Live Stream Here.

Thiem has played some sublime tennis in the first set, going a break up but unable to consolidate at 3-2. The Spaniard has been rock solid as we have expected, doesn’t give the Austrian too many free points.

However, the Austrian has kept the pressure up, finally managing to break the Spaniard in the 12th game of set 2 to level the match.

It has really been an amazing match-up so far, with the crowd getting their value for the money. Dominic has got to keep up the pressure and hit through Rafa. He needs to take the second set to have any chance in this match.

Pre-match analysis:

The French Open Men’s Final is finally put together after a rain hit schedule, pitting Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem against each other in a repeat of last year’s final. Nadal won that one fairly easily in straight sets 6-4 6-3 6-2. Some minor injury issues for Nadal in the third set could have changed the scoreline somewhat but it was a fairly uncompetitive matchup between the two.

Nadal’s route to the final has been as easy as most expected, with the 11 time champion dropping just one set along the way. He followed up his crushing win over Kei Nishikori with another comfortable win against Roger Federer in their 39th match, winning 6-3 6-4 6-2 to move into the final. He was rarely troubled aside from Federer’s early break in the second set, something he soon pegged back. The decisive moment in the match would have to have been Nadal’s second break in that set, coming from 40-0 down to break and serve at *5-4. The win ended a lengthy winning streak of Federer’s that made their 15-23 head to head look slightly less one sided. “The conditions out there today have been so hard, so [it was] difficult to manage,” said Nadal in regards to the swirling winds around Paris. “It was a day to just focus, accept all the adversities, and just be focused on [being] positive all the time. That’s what I tried to do.”

Thiem finds himself into another French Open final after beating Novak Djokovic in five sets but that doesn’t quite tell the whole story. With the Austrian up a break in the third set at 1-1 in sets, a short rain delay turned into a full cancellation of Friday’s play – something that was expected to work in Djokovic’s favour. Thiem still won that set but the match would go the distance, where he once again held multiple break leads in the decider. He was broken after match points on serve but recovered, eventually breaking for the 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 win in just over 4 hours across 2 days. “It was an epic match. I mean, so many ups and downs and rain, going back to the locker, on court again,” Thiem said. “Somehow I had the feeling that I had the lead in the whole match, and then at the end it got so tough. And at the end, both of us could [have] won, and I luckily got the better in the end.”

“I hope to be ready to give my best level against one or the other if I am able, I think that I’m confident in myself. If I’m not able to execute my game plan, it’s going to be complicated. But if I play well, and I have played well up to now, no, I’ve got all my chances. But it’s always a match and anything can happen.” said Nadal. The defending champion is the overwhelming favourite to win his 12th French Open, especially with his opponent coming off less than a day’s rest. Thiem has shown he has the game to beat Nadal, with wins on clay over the past four years in best of three formats. The task of outhitting the Spaniard and taking the match to him becomes almost impossible to keep up in the best of five format on his favourite surface. They have played in the past two years at Roland Garros with neither match being very competitive – it was 6-4 6-3 6-0 in 2017 and 6-4 6-3 6-2 in 2018.

“To play Rafa here on this court, is always the ultimate challenge, one of the toughest challenges sports in general give. I played a really good match against him in Barcelona. It was six weeks ago. So of course I’ll try to do similar [things] even though it’s way tougher to play him here,” Thiem said. “But I’ll try to keep all the positive emotions I’m having right now from this amazing match today, and go with a really positive mind into the match tomorrow, and then we’ll see.”

Prediction – Rafael Nadal in straight sets