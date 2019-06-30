Novak Djokovic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber Wimbledon 2019 Preview and Analysis

Share & Comment Tweet

Novak Djokovic will open Centre Court at this year’s Wimbledon as is the custom at the event. The defending champion is looking to earn his fifth Wimbledon as he seeks to catch up with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s current slam counts. The Serbian opens his tournament against the unseeded Philipp Kohlschreiber.

A constant in the top 50 for much of his career, Kohlschreiber finally fell out of it after failing to defend his Munich title. It hasn’t been a bad year for the German nonetheless and he does hold a win over Djokovic this year. He beat the World No.1 at Indian Wells in surprisingly easy fashion, taking advantage of a lacklustre performance to come out on top 6-4 6-4.

Djokovic’s title last year finally announced his return to the top of the game after injuries and loss of form had hindered him for a good while. He will have been disappointed to have not had the opportunity to make it four straight slams in Paris, losing a thriller to Dominic Thiem in the semi finals – denying him the chance to take on Rafael Nadal in the final.

Since that loss to Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells, he has avenged that with two wins on the clay so any suggestions of a matchup issue can be ruled out. He should find it fairly straight forward in his return to the grass, taking on an opponent who is 0-2 on the grass this June.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets