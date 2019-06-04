Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2019 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal safely in the semi-finals, Novak Djokovic will hope to join them on Wednesday afternoon. He will play Alexander Zverev, who is seeking to make his first grand slam semi-final after a number of disappointing slam runs in the past.

Watch the Djokovic vs Zverev Roland Garros Live Stream Here.

When he fell a set down against Fabio Fognini in round four, he may have had that sinking feeling in regards to another relatively disappointing run at a slam. However, he showed great resolve to comeback and win in four, not getting broken in the last three sets of his 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6 win over the Italian. “I didn’t start well and he did. He played very aggressive, hitting the ball very hard, which made it difficult, but then after first set, I played three very good sets, very solid from my part. And I’m happy to be in the quarter-finals.” Zverev said afterwards. The German finally has some good form going having regained his confidence with a title in Geneva.

Djokovic has really not been tested through four rounds, easing through another straight sets win – this time 6-3 6-2 6-2 against Jan Lennard Struff. The lack of a test is not too much of a worry for Djokovic, who is now at 25 slam wins in a row. “I don’t mind cruising along, to be honest.” he said. “I have plenty of experience, I think, dealing with situations where you’re facing break points or where it’s tense. I have played plenty of tight matches in my career that I can rely on that experience. I think it’s good to be tested from that perspective, but at the same time, it’s also good to cruise along and conserve the energy for what’s coming up.”

With two wins already against Djokovic, there is no doubt Zverev has the game to beat the World No.1. Both of those came in BO3, with the pair yet to play at a slam where Djokovic’s advantage increases. It’s at this point the failure to close out matches quickly in early rounds may hinder the German. He will need to be at his best throughout and that will mean serving to an extremely high standard at the very least.

Prediction – Novak Djokovic in straight sets