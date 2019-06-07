Nadal beats Federer to Reach 12th Roland Garros Final

Share & Comment Tweet

The 11 time French Open champion Rafael Nadal seemed once again invicible as he defeated the GOAT Roger Federer in straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-2 in 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The conditions have been far from ideal, with a light drizzle and very heavy wind hampering play. However, the Spaniard was going into this semi-final encounter with some mental advantage, having won 13 out of 15 clay court encounters against the Swiss.

After going down a break in the opener, Federer managed to break back just to drop serve once again, which proved to be decisive for the outcome of the set. Roger took an early 2-0 lead in the second but was unable to hold serve, and letting Rafa back was a dear mistake that cost him the set. The Swiss maestro was trying to attack the ball, but in was very hard to do in these gusty conditions. Nadal defended really well, with his backhand firing on all cylinders and winning him quite a few points.

After winning set 2, the Spaniard was almost unstoppable, cruising to a fairly comfortable win and booking a Roland Garros final yet again.

He will play the winner of Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.