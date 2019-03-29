Roger Federer vs Denis Shapovalov Miami 2019 SF Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

After his fellow Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime takes on John Isner earlier in the day, Denis Shapovalov will be trying to take down another Miami Open champion in the evening session. He plays Roger Federer for a spot in his first Masters 1000 final, having already made a semi final at the 2017 Rogers Cup.

Federer has navigated two potential banana skin matches with relative ease now, crushing Kevin Anderson in the quarter finals on Thursday evening. He dismantled the South African’s booming serve, taking five breaks in the 6-0 6-4 match.

Shapovalov has navigated a tricky route to get this far, winning three setters against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe in his last two matches. His forehand was the difference maker in the comeback win against Tiafoe, contributing greatly to his total of 36 winners. “I’m really happy with how the week’s gone so far, so I’m just going to go out there, enjoy myself, just have a good time on the court and give it my all.” he said afterwards.

It will be Shapovalov’s first career meeting with Federer, something that must be daunting in such a big scenario as a Masters 1000 semi final. “It’s definitely a matchup I have been looking forward to, I think, my whole life,” he said. “It’s going to be a dream come true to play him in such a big event over here, and the stakes are so high, semi-final match of a Masters 1000 against your idol. It’s just a dream come true.”

“I have always enjoyed playing against teenagers. I think it’s very exciting because of that. It’s an exciting draw, for John (Isner) and for myself here, playing these young guys. They are not just young, but they are very good, as well. They are nice guys. It should be hopefully good semi-finals.” Federer said on the final four lineup. While the young Canadians will be huge underdogs in both their matches, it would be one hell of a story if one or both were to advance to the final.

Prediction – Roger Federer in straight sets