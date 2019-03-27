Karolina Pliskova vs Marketa Vondrousova Miami 2019 Preview and Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

There will be a Czech player in the semi-finals of the Miami Open with Karolina Pliskova and Marketa Vondrousova facing off for a spot in the final four. Pliskova will be in the top 3 if she wins the tournament, well placed for a run at No. 1 over the clay season.

You’d be forgiven for thinking there was just one teenager making waves at Indian Wells with champion Bianca Andreescu rightfully getting the plaudits for her amazing run. However, 19 year-old Vondrousova also made the quarter finals there – picking up a notable win over Simona Halep on the way. She has backed that up with a second straight quarter final, winning all four matches in straights to get there. She played a fairly clean match to beat Tatjana Maria, hitting 22 winners in the 6-4 6-3 victory. “I’m feeling myself, I’m feeling my game, I’m just very happy to be healthy, and to just be here, it’s amazing.” she said afterwards.

Pliskova has yet to play a seed this tournament but it has still been far from straight forward for her. She needed to come from a set down to beat Yulia Putintseva, eventually coming out on top 2-6 6-3 7-5. “I think it’s always important to find a way, somehow, how to win. Last two, three weeks I’m still not playing perfect, but I’m fighting and getting the victories, which is important.” she said.

“I think she’s playing amazing right now. It’s going to be similar — actually, I’m not having any opponents which are doing mistakes, so everything I have to work for. It’s going to be the same.” Pliskova said on her opponent. Vondrousova certainly has the shot power and placement to trouble her compatriot, especially on her current form.

Prediction – Karolina Pliskova in three sets