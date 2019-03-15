Bianca Andreescu vs Elina Svitolina Indian Wells 2019 SF Prediction

Share & Comment Tweet

Bianca Andreescu looks to continue her dream fortnight at Indian Wells in the semi finals. The Canadian was rewarded for her great form in 2019 with a wildcard and has proven it more than worthy woth her play. She will be the outsider against Elina Svitolina but will have a great chance of making the final.

The Canadian has already picked up some impressive wins this week but none better than her destruction of Garbine Muguruza. She needed just 52 minutes to see off the multiple slam winner, hitting 16 winners in a 6-0 6-1 victory. It was an error strewn performance from the Spaniard but Andreescu was absolutely fearless in the performance. “I just went out there, went for it. I didn’t focus on who was on the other side. It really helped me, and I used my serve to my advantage. She didn’t serve so well today, so I took advantage of that, as well.” she said.

There was no hangover for Svitolina after her marathon match in the previous round, with the Ukrainian winning another three setter. She came from a set down to beat Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-4 6-4. The day off looked to have done Svitolina wonders, allowing her to once again grind out the win in a lengthy match. “The body is feeling, you know, a little bit tired. It’s normal, but in the end, I’m very happy. The physical part that I improved and stayed strong for two tough matches.” she said.

Given Andreescu’s short time on the main tour, it’s not surprising that the two have not met before. ” I know she won the most matches in this season. She plays great tennis. I think she moves good, and I have to be ready.” Svitolina said. She will have to be at her best to advance against an opponent that has been in the zone all week.

Prediction – Bianca Andreescu in three sets